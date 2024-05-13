Troopers investigate deadly rollover crash in Snohomish County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened near Cicero on Sunday.

According to the WSP, at around 8:47 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash on SR-530 at milepost 28.

Troopers arrived and found the sole occupant of the vehicle, 30-year-old Kaylynn Driscoll from Tulalip, dead at the scene.

Investigators say she was traveling westbound on SR-30 when her car left the roadway and struck an embankment on the right side of the road. The car rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.

It is unclear what led up to this crash. The WSP says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.