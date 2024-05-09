Woman pushing baby stroller in Lynnwood hit by car, sent to hospital

A woman and her baby were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a driver hit them from behind while they were walking in a residential area in Lynnwood on Thursday.

According to Lynnwood Police, the woman and her baby were walking on 67th Ave W, near 183rd Street SW when a vehicle heading north approached a small rise in the road and hit the woman from behind.

She was walking on the same side of the road as the car was traveling and there are no sidewalks on that stretch of highway.

The incident happened on May 9 just before 3 p.m.

The driver is cooperating in the investigation.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected. However, the driver was driving with a suspended license, according to Lynnwood Police.

It's unclear if the driver was speeding.

The woman and her baby were taken to Harborview. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

