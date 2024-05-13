U District Street Fair returns this weekend: Here's what to know

A Seattle tradition is back this weekend – the 53rd annual U District Street Fair.

This year's 15 block-long event features arts, crafts, free live music performances and dozens of food vendors.

The festival regularly attracts more than 50,000 visitors.

When is the U District Street Fair?

It's a two-day event from May 18-19. The fair runs from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Where is the fair happening?

The event happens on University Way, which is also known as "The Ave," stretches from Northeast Campus Parkway to Northeast 50th Street.

A full map can be found here.

How to get to the U District Street Fair

There are several ways to travel to the festival.

Organizers recommend visitors taking public transportation to help reduce traffic and maximize their time when they arrive.

Visitors can travel by buys or take the Link Light Rail, which has a stop about a block from the fair on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast and Northeast 43rd Street.

If traveling by car, there are several pay-to-park lots near University Way but spots are limited.

Anyone planning to bike or go on foot, organizers suggested taking the Burke Gilman Trail and exit onto University Way Northeast and travel north to Northeast 41st for the south entrance of the fair.

What will be at the festival?

Hundreds of outdoor vendors will be at this year's event and visitors can shop from several businesses. Here's what to expect:

Arts & Crafts

Bath & Beauty

Clothing & Accessories

Specialty Food

The fair will have more than 40 food trucks and booths that can be found in three food courts.

There will also be several performances and entertainment throughout the two-day event. Here's an updated lineup for Saturday and Sunday.

Is there a kid and family zone?

Organizers have made the fair for all ages. There is a part of the festival for a family-friendly experience.

