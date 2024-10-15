Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh named Gold Glove finalist

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named one of this year’s Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists.

According to MLB, the Gold Glove Award honors the best defensive players at each position in each league. Raleigh is among three finalists for American League catchers, competing against Freddy Fermin of the Kansas City Royals and Jake Rogers of the Detroit Tigers. The National League catcher finalists, who won't impact Raleigh's chances, include Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants, Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners holds up the team trident after the game against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on June 28, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-2 in 10 innings. (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners celebrated Raleigh’s nomination, writing on X, "A big honor for Big Dumper." Raleigh is credited with being the backbone of the Mariners' stellar pitching rotation. No Seattle Mariners catcher has ever won a Gold Glove Award.

The Gold Glove Award has been given out since 1957. Major League managers and coaches vote for players within their league but are barred from voting for their own team members. According to MLB, coaches and managers constitute 75% of the selection process, with the remaining 25% coming from sabermetrics – the term used in baseball that quantifies players’ performances based on statistics.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 05: Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 05, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Jack Gorman / Getty Images)

The 2024 Gold Glove Award winners will be announced during a special edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

