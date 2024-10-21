Man accused of killing father with bow and arrow in Graham

Puyallup police arrested a man accused of killing his father over the weekend in Graham.

On Friday night, deputies responded to a home in Graham, where firefighters were performing CPR on a 54-year-old man.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said medics believed the man had a wound that was not self-inflicted.

When deputies arrived, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators spoke with family members who said the man was arguing with his 25-year-old son in the garage.

Sgt. Darren Moss told FOX 13 Seattle the son is accused of killing his father with a bow and arrow.

The son drove away from the scene in his black Chevrolet 3500 truck, and detectives were able to find probable cause to arrest him.

On Saturday afternoon, Puyallup police located the truck off South Meridian Street.

Police stopped the man and took him into custody.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear at the Pierce County court on Monday.

