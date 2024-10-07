Police asking for help finding missing Puyallup woman

Puyallup police are asking for help finding a missing woman. Jessica Lynne McBeath is 35 years old, 5’ 3" and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

McBeath failed to show up at a church class that she was expected to teach on Sunday morning, and then again for work on Monday morning, according to police. Those who know her told police that is out of character for her and that family members have been unable to reach her.

She may be driving a dark blue Nissan Rogue SUV with Washington license plate CKP3872. McBeath was last seen wearing a gray, black and white plaid jacket, a black shirt, jeans or leggings with a wooden design.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

Jessica McBeath (Handout from police)

