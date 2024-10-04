Seattle activist linked to deadly, nationwide fentanyl ring

Federal investigators are calling a former Seattle activist a wolf in sheep’s clothing, alleging Matelita "Marty" Jackson is connected to a nationwide fentanyl ring.

Officials dropped a bombshell announcement earlier this week naming more than a dozen people linked to a deadly fentanyl ring. Investigators said it was a family organization; the ringleaders were two brothers.

Officials say this crime ring ran out of their mom, Marty Jackson's, home.

Documents accuse Jackson of using her personal accounts to help launder dirty money earned from fentanyl dealing. The court records also say her kids and husband used the family home to store guns and drugs.

Jackson stepped into the spotlight last summer after a mass shooting at a south Seattle grocery store.

She was listed as the executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County SE Network SafetyNet Program, however her information has been wiped from the webpage.

An official from the mayor’s office tells us the city provided SE Network SafetyNet Program with millions in funds through the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County.

The mayor’s office tells us they met with the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County immediately after the arrest to discuss next steps. However, the mayor’s office would not say what came out of the meeting, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County did not respond to our request.

Seattle Public Schools told FOX 13 Seattle they have halted any plans with SE Network SafetyNet. They said they are waiting for more information.

Jackson is out on Bond. FOX 13 Seattle tried to contact Jackson, but we were not able to get in touch with her.

