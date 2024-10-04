Lack of King County cold case unit leaves families in limbo

Going months, years, even decades without knowing what happened to your loved one is the harsh reality for thousands of families in King County, as the investigations into their disappearances go cold.

From Yakima to Snohomish County, different sheriff’s offices have dedicated detectives to work on cold cases. But at the King County Sheriff’s Office, that’s not the case.

Many family members of the victims remain desperate for answers, like Jamie Stupey.

"Almost 46 years ago my mom disappeared on November 2, 1978, and was never seen again, and the only trace of her was a license that was found," Stupey said.

Stupey was just two years old when her mom, Barbara McClure, disappeared in King County.

FOX 13 Seattle asked the King County Sheriff’s Office how many cold cases they have in their department. They couldn’t give an exact number, but said there are hundreds of them.

"That cold case is just as important as the active case you’re working right now," Stupey said.

At the King County Sheriff’s Office though, there isn’t a detective or unit dedicated to working on cold cases.

"We have not had a cold case unit for over 12 years," said Captain Stan Seo with the King County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Seo adds, it all boils down to budget constraints.

"We still look at cold cases, we have the ability to have detectives work those cases on overtime, as time allows," Seo said. "So, our challenge is time and resources."

Time is something Stupey is running out of, since those who worked on her mom’s case more than four decades ago are getting older and dying. A private investigator is now working on her mom’s case, but because cold cases are still considered open, investigators can’t release her mom’s file.

"Without the file and knowing what was done and what was not done back then, it puts me in a bind," Stupey said.

FOX 13 Seattle asked Seo about that. He couldn’t comment specifically on Barbara McClure’s case, but did provide some context.

"I couldn’t imagine a family being placed in that situation," Seo said. "The risk is, were we to release the file it would potentially be not prosecutable, and I don’t know if that would be in the best interest of the families or other potential victims."

Just last month, Stupey took up these issues with the King County Council.

"I want to pause for a moment and consider what that means, how many parents, siblings, aunts, grandparents in this country that are still waiting for answers," Stupey said. "While we wait, there’s no one working, so we’re waiting for nothing."

After talking at that council meeting, Stupey said some councilmembers approached her, so she’s hopeful something will come out of that.

In the meantime, Seo says the sheriff's office will continue to work on these cases as best they can with the resources they have, but he does believe they could solve many more cases, it’s just a matter of getting support and funding.

