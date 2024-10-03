How long to walk from Pike Place to Seattle waterfront on the Overlook Walk? We found out

A new walkway that will connect the iconic Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront is finally opening to the public at the end of the week.

The "Overlook Walk" will have its grand opening on Friday, giving visitors an elevated pathway to use without ever having to cross the new Alaskan Way.

The link between downtown and the waterfront bridges a vertical gap of nearly 100 feet, and stands on the former site of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Its completion represents the culmination of years of civic planning and partnership.

The new Overlook Walk connects Pike Place Market to the Seattle Waterfront.

Earlier this week, FOX 13 Seattle got a sneak peek of the new addition, which will have a new café, a play area for kids, space for concerts and stunning panorama views of Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.

Keep reading to learn more about Seattle's first-ever pedestrian connection between the waterfront and downtown, and how long it took us to walk it.

How long does it take to walk from Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront on the Overlook Walk?

With the new pedestrian-friendly walkway, FOX 13 Seattle attempted to see how long it would take to walk from Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront.

At an average speed of 2.2-2.5 mph, we covered the distance in under 3 minutes — significantly faster than navigating Seattle’s streets the old way.

Where are the best spots to take pictures on the Overlook Walk?

The Overlook Walk provides public access to the waterfront, and has gradual ramps and a new elevator.

The best part, though, is the walkway's stunning views of Elliott Bay and the waterfront while facing west, the downtown Seattle skyline and, on a clear day, Mount Rainier and the Olympics.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Seattle's Overlook Walk connects Pike Place Market to the Seattle Waterfront.

When does the Overlook Walk open to the public?

The city will be celebrating its grand opening on Friday at 4:30 p.m., and there will be several events throughout the evening.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Pike Place Market's MarketFront will have live music performances from the market's favorite buskers, along with live craft demonstrations by local artisans.

What's happening at Seattle's Waterfront Park?

Parts of the Seattle waterfront still remain under construction, including the new playground.

In September, crews installed a 18-foot jellyfish-inspired climbing structure on the Pier 58 playground — currently known as the Seattle Waterfront Park. It will have a slide with rolling tentacles, other climbing and swinging features and tall kelp-like poles completing the underwater theme.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Giant, alien-looking fish washes ashore in Oregon — you won’t believe its size

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 shut down in Everett

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham

Tickets still available for Monday's Green Day Seattle concert

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.