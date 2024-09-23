Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured overnight in Graham.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. Monday off the 207th block of 92nd Avenue East.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man down on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An injured 48-year-old man went to a nearby fire station and was later taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to Sergeant Darren Moss, Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the incident started with a group of people hanging out inside a home, who went to a neighbor's house, and got into an argument over a motorcycle that was either borrowed or loaned to someone. The suspect then drove up and started firing at the group, he said.

The two men were hit, which left one injured and another dead.

A description of the suspect has not been released, but Moss said deputies know who that person is and are working to get the person in custody.

Moss told FOX 13 Seattle the shooting was a targeted event and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

