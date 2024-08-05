Destructive fire in Graham possibly started from fireworks

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says deputies helped respond to a fire out in Graham Friday afternoon.

The initial caller said there was a barn that was engulfed in flames. Crews contained the fire to a small area, but it still caused some serious damage.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss says there were at least three outbuildings that were lost, along with seven vehicles.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ via Darren Moss

He says the sheriff’s department will be investigating this fire and looking for a cause.

Moss says witnesses reported that some juveniles may have been setting off fireworks around the time the fire started, however the cause is still under investigation.

In general, the sheriff’s department says people should avoid lighting fires at this time.

"It’s a very hot dry day. Obviously, not the best idea," said Moss. "We don’t have wet summers. We have had a lot of droughts in the last couple of years. People have to change their habits and start being more safe throughout the fire season."

