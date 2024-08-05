CARES programs help take strain off WA emergency departments

A 911 call is typically the first call for help, but Poulsbo Fire Chief Jim Gillard told FOX 13 News the CARES program is helping aid those calls.

"What’s really neat is, we’re not reducing the number of times people call 911, we’re reducing the number of emergencies they’re having that require them to call 911 or utilize an emergency department," Gillard said.

CARES stands for Community Assistance Referral and Education Services, and it’s intended to actively engage with members of the community who are frequent users of the 911 and emergency departments.

The team is made up of a firefighter, EMTs and a social worker. EMS crews and law enforcement refer people to the CARES team, and from there, they follow up and connect those individuals with resources they need. It’s all with the intent of preventing the next emergency.

"We really try to focus on the more vulnerable members of the community like those with mental health issues, substance abuse and, especially in Poulsbo, with the elderly," Gillard said.

Poulsbo Fire launched the first CARES team in Kitsap County in 2021. Chief Gillard told FOX 13 News it’s been efficient and effective. In 2023, department data showed that over a six-month period, 911 calls were down 69%, while emergency department visits decreased by 65%.

"That frees up our crews for other 911 calls, it reduces the strain on the emergency departments and makes the entire system more effective," Gillard said.

Soon, the three CARES teams in Kitsap County will get more resources thanks to additional funding in the amount of $200,000 from the Washington State Legislature, according to Gillard. That funding will allow the teams to get referrals from other organizations. St. Michael Medical Center will also place two advance providers in the field to coordinate with the CARES team.

"That means these three CARES teams will have access through St. Michael, for two nurse practitioners or physicians’ assistants that will go out with our CARES teams and provide true field medicine and true mobile integrated health into our community and that is going to greatly expand the level of service that we can provide to our CARES teams," Gillard said.

He adds, they’re not alone in this effort as CARES teams have rapidly expanded across the state. Cities like Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane have implemented CARES programs.

He told FOX 13 News he believes additional providers will be in the field before the end of the year.

