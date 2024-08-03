Dog attack at Bonney Lake, animal services asks for help

article

Metro Animcal Services are seeking help from the public following a dog attack in the city of Bonney Lake.

On July 26, a woman says she was walking her two black Goldendoodles near Allan Yorke Park Turf Field when an unleashed dog (thought to be a Pitbull mix) attacked.

During the encounter, she says the loose god latched onto the leg of one of her Goldens before latching on and violently shaking its neck.

Next, she says the unleashed dog's owner (wearing a purple sweatshirt) began arguing with the victim dog's owner saying "the dog has no teeth," before walking off.

Anyone with information on the incident or owner is urged to reach out to Metro Animal Services at aco@sumnerwa.gov or contact the BLPD Tip Line at detective@cobl.us or 253-447-3231.

More information available on the Bonney Lake Police Facebook post.

Bonney Lake dog attack

