Police in Tacoma have arrested a suspect in a July 27 homicide that left one man shot to death.

On Monday, August 1, officers arrested a 27-year-old man in a coordinated effort with the Tukwila Police Department.

The suspect was booked for second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a gun while not being a United States citizen.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex on South Hosmer Street just before 2 a.m.

According to court documents, a witness said the victim received a text asking him to meet in the parking lot of the apartment complex. As the witness began walking away from the car he and the victim were in, a single gunshot was heard, and the victim grabbed his chest while he "laid out on the ground."

The witness said he, the victim and the suspect all knew eachother, as they would hang out drinking together on the weekend. In an interview, the witness said he thought the victim and suspect were arguing in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors say the suspect was deported to Mexico in September 2016m and he was prohibited from entering the U.S. for 20 years following his extradition. Because of this, he is not allowed to own a firearm.

TPD still encourages anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward as their investigation continues.

