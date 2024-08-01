Seattle looks to crack down on violence caused by sex crime turf war

Seattle city leaders say they are going to crack down on the violence stemming from sex crime turf wars in North Seattle with a new law.

Neighbors and business owners in North Seattle around Aurora Ave tell FOX 13 News they are fed up with the violence.

"There’s definitely a lot to be afraid of operating a business in an area that organized crime has moved into, with sex-trafficked women, sex-trafficked girls, and the guns and gun violence that comes along with these organized crime groups," said Dana Mongillo, owner of a business along Aurora Ave.

Seattle officials say sex crimes have dramatically increased the violence in the area. According to city numbers, there were 31 reports of shootings in two months in that area.

Mongillo tells FOX 13 News she has noticed the crime in the area increased after Seattle’s city council repealed its prostitution loitering law back in 2020.

During a press conference Thursday, city leaders said enough is enough.

"We will clear this area. We will make it safe for our neighbors, our children, our businesses, and it will serve as an ongoing deterrent to this criminal activity," said Seattle City Council member Cathy Moore.

Moore is proposing a new law to crack down on crime.

Her new loitering law will target johns and pimps, creating multiple opportunities for arrest. These criminals could face jail time and possibly be banned from returning to the North Seattle area.

Moore also highlighted her proposed law would not look to criminalize victims of human trafficking and provide diversion opportunities for sex workers.

Moore plans to introduce her proposal to the public safety committee on Aug. 13.

