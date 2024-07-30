WA campground makes Time's 2024 World's Greatest Places

Southern Washington may be well known for its beauty already, but now there's an even higher honor bestowed onto a park in the area, a spot on TIME's "World Greatest Places" list.

Snow Peak Campfield got a shutout by the publication among their coveted list. Details of the Japanese-styled retreat are sure to bring in the masses. But, we checked--spots are still available for any Washingtonians looking for a getaway themselves.

Snow Peak Campfield at Long Beach as seen on Instagram

There are 56 tent sites at the Long Beach site, along with 14 Jyubako micro-cabins. While the tent sites can be rented piecemeal or fully set up, the cabins come fully ready for guests.

The magazine listed in detail some of the amenities available to guests, including:

Opportunities for skiing, hiking, kayaking, and whale watching

A sustainably Japanese-styled Ofuro Spa

Snow Peak tables, chairs, and cookware in the studio cabins (with queen beds included)

