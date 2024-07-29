Seattle Fleet Week 2024 schedule and need-to-knows

Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair! The week-long celebration invites the public to meet sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours. This year, Seafair, Boeing, the Seattle Navy League, and the Port of Seattle are excited to welcome both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

Below, you will find the schedule for all the events and important things you need to know.

Parade of Ships

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Seattle Waterfront

Details: Watch ships from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and Seattle Fire Department parade around Elliott Bay before docking at Pier 46. Enjoy the view from the Seattle waterfront and tune into 88.9 Logboom Radio for live narration.

Tour ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy

Dates: Thursday, August 1–Sunday, August 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. each day

Location: Pier 46

Details: Experience the power and majesty of naval vessels up close. Tour the impressive ships, meet the dedicated sailors, and gain insight into their vital missions.

Photo courtesy of Seafair

Pier 46 Displays & Exhibits

Dates: Thursday, August 1–Sunday, August 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Location: Pier 46

Details: View exhibits from the U.S. Navy, Applied Physics Laboratory, Navy League, Puget Sound Navy Museum, and the U.S. Marine Corps. The exhibits include artillery displays, military working dog demonstrations, pugil stick simulators, and Humvee displays.

Fleet Week Night at the Mariners

Date: Friday, August 2

Time: 6:40 p.m. (First pitch by a member of the Blue Angels)

Location: T-Mobile Park

Details: Cheer on the Mariners with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy. The Navy will be performing music at the game and there will be a dedicated section for sailors in their whites. All sailors on the ships receive free tickets from the Seattle Navy League.

230801-N-YF131-2046 SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors attend a Seattle Mariners versus Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2023. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea servic Expand

Seattle Fleet Week need-to-knows:

Admission: Most events are free and open to the public, with some events requiring tickets (e.g., Mariners game).

Parking: Plan ahead as parking near the waterfront and T-Mobile Park may be limited. Seafair has provided a parking Plan ahead as parking near the waterfront and T-Mobile Park may be limited. Seafair has provided a parking map.

Weather: Check our Check our FOX 13 weather forecast and dress accordingly for outdoor activities.

