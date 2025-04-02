2nd suspect arrested in fatal Seattle park shooting from January

The Brief Detectives arrested a second suspect in the fatal Jan. 26 shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. The first suspect was arrested just days after the shooting.



Seattle police detectives and U.S. Marshals have arrested the second suspect in a deadly Ballard shooting that left one man dead back in late January.

According to the police department, a 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and booked into juvenile detention for investigation of murder.

This marks the second arrest in the fatal Jan. 26 shooting, which occurred at Baker Park, located near NW 85th St and 14th Ave NW. On Jan. 29, police arrested a 20-year-old man for investigation of robbery and murder.

It is not known at what point the other teenager was identified as a suspect, nor what led up to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department, with previous reporting from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.