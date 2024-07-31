'Belltown Hellcat' changes social media tactic amid Seattle court order

The legal saga of Miles Hudson, infamously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," took another turn Wednesday as he adjusted his social media presence to comply with judicial orders … sort of.

In a significant move, Hudson altered his Instagram handle to "not.srtmiles" and is now using the "alone.miles" account to personally post new content.

The "not.srtmiles" account now displays a disclaimer: "Managed by @954fastpitchtv. Miles does not post directly to this account directly for legal purposes."

This comes after Judge Seth Niesen's ruling on Monday, which banned Hudson from posting or streaming on Instagram and Twitch. Niesen also imposed a restriction preventing Hudson from operating his Hellcat on public streets in Washington. The judge set a combined bail of $7,500 for Hudson’s cases of reckless driving and stalking.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Hudson posted a story on his new Instagram account displaying what appeared to be an ankle monitor while holding his car keys. The post and caption, which read "Red key curse," underscores the ongoing conflict between his online persona and his legal challenges.

Hudson’s notoriety stems from his social media antics, where he showcased the excessive noise and reckless driving of his Hellcat vehicle to over 700,000 Instagram followers, despite a court order prohibiting him from driving it. His behavior has drawn the ire of Belltown residents and landed him in multiple legal battles, including charges of stalking, cyber harassment and a domestic violence incident.

On Monday, Hudson appeared in court with his face covered, a move that has been consistent in his recent hearings. Judge Willie Gregory had previously canceled a warrant hearing after Hudson appeared remotely with his head covered, refusing to reveal his religion or remove his gaming glasses that he claimed were prescription sunglasses.

After posting bond and bailing out of jail on Tuesday morning, following Monday’s criminal court hearing, Hudson was right back in Seattle Municipal Court. He was there Tuesday to contest the default judgment issued against him on June 18, which demands he pay $83,619.97.

In court, Hudson’s attorney reiterated their request to vacate the default judgment, arguing that Hudson was not properly served. However, the city presented a supplemental declaration related to Hudson's recent online comments, which the judge accepted despite the defense’s objection to the late filing.

Hudson’s next court appearance is scheduled in August, when he will continue to face the consequences of his actions online and on the streets.

Residents of Seattle, especially in the Belltown neighborhood, remain watchful of Hudson’s next moves, hoping for a resolution that will bring peace to their community and hold the "Belltown Hellcat" accountable for his actions.

