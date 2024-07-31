Here's when K-12 schools go back to school in western Washington

Even though summer activities and Seafair festivities are in full swing, students across Washington state are preparing to head back to school.

The first day of classes varies by district, spanning from August 27 to Sept. 13, with staggered starts for different grades in some districts.

From Seattle to Snohomish to Olympia, keep reading to see when students will be back in class for the 2024-25 school year.

On Aug. 27, students in the following districts will return to school:

Shoreline School District

North Kitsap School District

South Kitsap School District

Franklin Pierce School District

South Tacoma School District

Snoqualmie Valley School District

On Aug. 28, students in the following districts will return to school:

Kent School District

Renton School District

Tahoma School District

Bethel School District

Mount Vernon School District

Clover Park School District (Lakewood)

On Aug. 29, students in the following districts will return to school:

Issaquah School District

Bellingham School District

Marysville School District (staggered start on Aug. 29 and 30)

Several districts return on Sept. 3, after the Labor Day holiday:

Northshore School District

Bellevue School District

Bainbridge Island School District

Lake Washington School District

Peninsula School District (Gig Harbor)

Federal Way School District

Sumner School District

Vashon Island School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

On Sept. 4, students in the following districts will return to school:

Seattle Public Schools (staggered start for Pre-K and kindergarten)

Auburn School District

Puyallup School District

Everett School District (pending final calendar negotiation with teachers' union)

Edmonds School District

Tumwater School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

Highline School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

Lake Stevens School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

Snohomish School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

Burlington-Edison School District

Monroe School District

Central Kitsap School District

Olympia School District

Lakewood School District

North Thurston School District (staggered start)

On Sept. 5, students in the following districts will return to school:

Lake Stevens School District

Snohomish School District

Tukwila School District

Mukilteo School Districts (staggered start on Sept. 5 and 6)

On Sept. 6, students in the following districts will return to school:

Tumwater School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

North Thurston School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

Mukilteo School District (staggered start for kindergarten)

On Sept. 9, students in the following district will return to school:

Tacoma School District

Kindergarten students have varied start dates across the districts:

Sept. 3 : Kent, North Kitsap, Clover Park, Renton, Tahoma, and Franklin Pierce school districts

Sept. 4 : Issaquah, Marysville and Bethel school districts

Sept. 5 : Vashon Island School District

Sept. 6: Sumner, Lake Washington, Bainbridge Island and Peninsula school districts

Sept. 9: Bellevue, Highline, Seattle Public Schools, Mukilteo, Puyallup, Edmonds, Auburn, North Thurston, Tumwater, Snohomish and Burlington-Edison school districts

For districts like Everett, the calendar remains tentative, pending negotiations with the teachers' union, expected to be finalized in August.

