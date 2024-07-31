Here's when K-12 schools go back to school in western Washington
SEATTLE - Even though summer activities and Seafair festivities are in full swing, students across Washington state are preparing to head back to school.
The first day of classes varies by district, spanning from August 27 to Sept. 13, with staggered starts for different grades in some districts.
From Seattle to Snohomish to Olympia, keep reading to see when students will be back in class for the 2024-25 school year.
On Aug. 27, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Shoreline School District
- North Kitsap School District
- South Kitsap School District
- Franklin Pierce School District
- South Tacoma School District
- Snoqualmie Valley School District
On Aug. 28, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Kent School District
- Renton School District
- Tahoma School District
- Bethel School District
- Mount Vernon School District
- Clover Park School District (Lakewood)
On Aug. 29, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Issaquah School District
- Bellingham School District
- Marysville School District (staggered start on Aug. 29 and 30)
Several districts return on Sept. 3, after the Labor Day holiday:
- Northshore School District
- Bellevue School District
- Bainbridge Island School District
- Lake Washington School District
- Peninsula School District (Gig Harbor)
- Federal Way School District
- Sumner School District
- Vashon Island School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
On Sept. 4, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Seattle Public Schools (staggered start for Pre-K and kindergarten)
- Auburn School District
- Puyallup School District
- Everett School District (pending final calendar negotiation with teachers' union)
- Edmonds School District
- Tumwater School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- Highline School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- Lake Stevens School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- Snohomish School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- Burlington-Edison School District
- Monroe School District
- Central Kitsap School District
- Olympia School District
- Lakewood School District
- North Thurston School District (staggered start)
On Sept. 5, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Lake Stevens School District
- Snohomish School District
- Tukwila School District
- Mukilteo School Districts (staggered start on Sept. 5 and 6)
On Sept. 6, students in the following districts will return to school:
- Tumwater School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- North Thurston School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
- Mukilteo School District (staggered start for kindergarten)
On Sept. 9, students in the following district will return to school:
- Tacoma School District
Kindergarten students have varied start dates across the districts:
- Sept. 3: Kent, North Kitsap, Clover Park, Renton, Tahoma, and Franklin Pierce school districts
- Sept. 4: Issaquah, Marysville and Bethel school districts
- Sept. 5: Vashon Island School District
- Sept. 6: Sumner, Lake Washington, Bainbridge Island and Peninsula school districts
- Sept. 9: Bellevue, Highline, Seattle Public Schools, Mukilteo, Puyallup, Edmonds, Auburn, North Thurston, Tumwater, Snohomish and Burlington-Edison school districts
For districts like Everett, the calendar remains tentative, pending negotiations with the teachers' union, expected to be finalized in August.
