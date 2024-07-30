What to do in Seattle this weekend, besides Seafair

If you're not into the Blue Angels, hydro races or Fleet Week, there are plenty of other activities around Seattle that aren't Seafair related.

Here's a look at all the ways you can spend Seattle's first weekend in August. It will be a hot one! With temps nearing 90 degrees, keep up with daily forecasts right here by checking FOX 13 Weather Forecast to help you decide what to wear this weekend!

What concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend?

Thursday, Aug. 1: The Decemberists at Woodland Park

Friday, Aug. 2: Lee Brice at Marymoor Park

Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette at White River Ampitheatre

Sunday, Aug. 4: Lake Street Dive at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

Capitol Hill's CatVideoFest

Cat lovers can rejoice with a 70-minute compilation of what organizers call the "latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses."

The event will be held at SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle.

Festivals in the Seattle area this weekend

Magnolia Summerfest (Aug. 2-4) FREE

Includes the following activities and spaces:

Live music

Kids' zone

Beer garden

Vendor village

Disney Pixar Cars screening (Friday at 9 p.m.)

Parade (10 a.m. on Saturday)

Anacortes Art Festival (Aug. 2-4) FREE

Art booths, fine art, food & drink, a couple stages for entertainment and more! Note that organizers do not allow dogs.

Duwamish River Festival (Aug. 3) FREE

This is a chance to bring kids for art activities, see dancers and musicians, all while browsing food vendors.

Family-friendly activities across Seattle

Titanic exhibition kicks off August 1 and runs through the month and into the first week of September.

Shakespeare in the Park, running now until Sunday, August 4. The events are free throughout the city

Movies in Bellevue, Seattle, and Kirkland

Movies in Bellevue FREE

Aug. 1: "Sword in the Stone" showing

Movies in Seattle parks FREE

City Center Cinema screening are outdoors and kick off at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Movies in Kirkland FREE

Two movies play on August 3

Puss in Booths Last Wish (6 p.m.)

Practical Magic (8 p.m.)

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies

August 2-4 at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sounders vs. Club Necaxa

August 4 at Pioneer Square

Seattle traffic

If you are traveling in the West Seattle area this weekend, beware of a major construction project kicking off on the South Spokane Street Viaduct.