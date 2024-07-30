What to do in Seattle this weekend, besides Seafair
SEATTLE - If you're not into the Blue Angels, hydro races or Fleet Week, there are plenty of other activities around Seattle that aren't Seafair related.
Here's a look at all the ways you can spend Seattle's first weekend in August. It will be a hot one! With temps nearing 90 degrees, keep up with daily forecasts right here by checking FOX 13 Weather Forecast to help you decide what to wear this weekend!
What concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend?
- Thursday, Aug. 1: The Decemberists at Woodland Park
- Friday, Aug. 2: Lee Brice at Marymoor Park
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette at White River Ampitheatre
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Lake Street Dive at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Capitol Hill's CatVideoFest
Cat lovers can rejoice with a 70-minute compilation of what organizers call the "latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses."
The event will be held at SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle.
FILE - Pet cat laying on a bed. (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Festivals in the Seattle area this weekend
Magnolia Summerfest (Aug. 2-4) FREE
Includes the following activities and spaces:
- Live music
- Kids' zone
- Beer garden
- Vendor village
- Disney Pixar Cars screening (Friday at 9 p.m.)
- Parade (10 a.m. on Saturday)
Anacortes Art Festival (Aug. 2-4) FREE
Art booths, fine art, food & drink, a couple stages for entertainment and more! Note that organizers do not allow dogs.
Duwamish River Festival (Aug. 3) FREE
This is a chance to bring kids for art activities, see dancers and musicians, all while browsing food vendors.
Family-friendly activities across Seattle
- Titanic exhibition kicks off August 1 and runs through the month and into the first week of September.
- Shakespeare in the Park, running now until Sunday, August 4. The events are free throughout the city
Movies in Bellevue, Seattle, and Kirkland
Movies in Bellevue FREE
- Aug. 1: "Sword in the Stone" showing
Movies in Seattle parks FREE
- City Center Cinema screening are outdoors and kick off at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Movies in Kirkland FREE
- Two movies play on August 3
- Puss in Booths Last Wish (6 p.m.)
- Practical Magic (8 p.m.)
Freshly popped popcorn is displayed for sale inside the snack bar at the Georgetown Drive-In movie theater in Georgetown, Indiana, U.S., on Friday, July 17, 2015. Consumer confidence fell last week by the most in five months as households attitudes a
Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- August 2-4 at T-Mobile Park
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Jason Vosler #35 of the Seattle Mariners following a three-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images)
Seattle Sounders vs. Club Necaxa
- August 4 at Pioneer Square
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 04: Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) is joined by his team in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal during an MLS match between the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders FC on October 4, 2023, at Lumen Fiel
Seattle traffic
If you are traveling in the West Seattle area this weekend, beware of a major construction project kicking off on the South Spokane Street Viaduct.