Seattle weather: Temperatures in the 70s for the next week

Get ready for a seriously gorgeous week of weather around Western Washington. The 70s are forecast on a daily basis for the entire seven-day forecast.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today will max out in the low to mid 70s for Central and South Puget Sound. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for many communities in Central and South Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cloudier skies arrive Saturday. There may be isolated showers, but that will primarily be happening over the coast, Olympics and Cascades. Most backyards tomorrow will be dry.

Highs will range in the 70s the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There are many big events happening around the region this weekend, including the 50th anniversary of Seattle pride! Many people will be heading to the Mariners, Storm and Sounders games tomorrow as well. I'd keep a sweatshirt with you if you're spending time outside in the evenings and mornings the next few days. I'd also recommend keeping a light rain jacket with you Sunday in the small chance that a shower develops.

Lovely weather is forecast for pride weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stray showers are a possibility Sunday and Monday. Drier skies return Tuesday. We'll be treated to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on the Fourth of July!

Temperatures reach the 70s on a daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

