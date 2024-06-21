Everything you need to know about the 75th Annual Seafair Festival

article

The 75th annual Seafair Festival begins June 29 and will feature more than 40 events over a 10-week period. Here's everything you need to know to find the right events for you.

Official Seafair Events

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth – July 4

The Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth will take place from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Gas Works Park, South Lake Union Park and Lake Union. This event features fully choreographed fireworks with a musical score and a host of pre-show activities during the day.

This is a free event open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase but are not required.

Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade – July 27

Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade's free event celebrates the cultural diversity and traditions of the Pacific Northwest with over 100 entities. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. July 27 and will showcase entertainment from dragon dancers to precision drill teams, marching bands and horses.

Seattle Fleet Week Boeing Maritime Celebration – July 29 through Aug. 4

Seattle Fleet Week will feature the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay and continue with a week of events including live music, ship tours and interactions with guardsmen and sailors. The event begins at 10 a.m. July 29.

Seafair has hosted Fleet Week on the Seattle Waterfront since 1950 in celebration of the men and women who serve our country. This year Seafair, along with Boeing, the Seattle Navy League, and the Port of Seattle, is proud to welcome the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy.

Brunch and the Blues – Aug. 1

Enjoy a social hour with front-row viewing of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels "walk down" and takeoff for their first flight at the Boeing Air Show, followed by a brunch and an entertaining program. This event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until noon.

Seafair Weekend Festival – Aug. 2 through Aug. 4

Enjoy the largest boating event, air show and festival that features live music, food, beverages and family-friendly activities. Seafair Weekend begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 and will run through Aug. 4. The event features the Boeing Seafair Airshow to enjoy an aerial performance by the U.S. Navy and the Seafair Hydroplane Races.

Community Events

Throughout the Seafair Festival, surrounding cities will host community events including parades, festivals and more.

Parades

Burien Fourth of July Parade – July 4

Wallingford Parade – July 13

West Seattle Grand Parade – July 20

Chinatown Parade – July 21

Nia Festival Parade – July 27

Magnolia Summerfest and Seafair Parade – Aug. 2 through Aug. 4,

Umoja Fest – Aug. 3 and Aug. 4

Lake City Summer Festival and Parade – Aug. 3.

Festivals

West Seattle Summer Fest – July 12 through July 14

Ballard SeafoodFest – July 12 through 14

Des Moines Seafair Waterland Festival – July 20 and 21,

Covington Days Festival – July 20 and 21,

More

Greenwood Car Show – June 29

Pirates Landing – July 6

Seattle Summer Music Games – July 6

Kent Cornucopia Days – July 12 through July 14

Alki Art Fair – July 19 through July 21

Seafair Indian Days Powwow – July 19 through July 21

Tour De Terrace – July 19 through July 21

Seattle Bon Odori – July 20 and July 21

Downtown North Bend Block Party – July 20

Pista sa Nayon – July 28

Celebrate Shoreline – Aug. 17

Cajun Fest Aug. 17

