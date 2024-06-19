Marysville Strawberry Festival kicks off this week

It's strawberry season in Washington and also the start of one of the longest-running parades and festivals in the state.

The 2024 Marysville Strawberry Festival starts this week and runs through June 23. It's in its 92nd year and the annual event is filled with multi-day celebrations.

"A Strawberry Celebration is our theme this year to remind our community about this time-honored tradition," said Strawberry Festival President Gail Frost. "This celebration unified our beautiful city and brought us together with a powerful sense of community and pride in our hometown. As we present the Marysville Strawberry Festival, our wish is that you enjoy all that Marysville has to offer, not only during the festival but all year long!"

This year's festival will kick off Thursday with the Funtastic carnival, featuring amusement park rides and arcade games.

Here's a guide to this year's celebration:

What events are happening during the festival?

There's the Funtastic Carnival, live music, a fashion show, golf tournament, market, grand parade, beer and wine garden, trike races, car show, pickleball and cornhole tournament and a strawberry shortcake eating contest.

When does the Marysville Strawberry Festival start and end?

The festival goes from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23.

What's the schedule of events?

Thursday, June 20

Carnival: Happens from 4-10 p.m. at Marysville Middle School

Adult Trike Races : 6 p.m. at 3rd Street and Columbia Avenue.

Friday, June 21

The Market: 2-9 p.m. at Asbery Field; beer and wine garden will be from 5-10 p.m.

Pickleball Tournament: It's hosted by the Marysville Pickleball Club and happening at Jennings Memorial Park.

Carnival: 4-10 p.m. at Marysville Middle School

Saturday, June 22

Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament

The Market: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (food till 9 p.m.) with the beer and wine garden from noon-10 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament: 10 a.m.

Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contests: Starts at 11 a.m.

Carnival: Noon to 11 p.m.

Combat Pro Wrestling: 1-4 p.m. at Asbery Field

Grande Parade: Event starts at 5 p.m. Parade starts on State Avenue to 5th Stareet and Delta Avenue

Sunday, June 23

The Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the beer and wine garden from noon-5 p.m.

Carnival: 1-6 p.m.

Car Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 3rd St. and Columbia Ave.

