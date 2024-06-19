Man killed near Tacoma skatepark, homicide investigation launched

A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was found dead Tuesday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible gunshots near the corner of East F Street and East 32nd Street. This intersection is just a block south of McKinley Skatepark.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive victim and attempted emergency medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead upon the Tacoma Fire Department's arrival.

The cause of the victim's death, whether from a gunshot wound or another source, is undetermined.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the incident as a homicide.

Featured article

No arrests have been reported.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

Deadly overnight shooting in South Seattle under investigation

'Belltown Hellcat' refuses to cooperate with Seattle officers at inspection

Woman wanted in deadly Tacoma shooting appears in court, bail set at $750k

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.