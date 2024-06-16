Deadly overnight shooting in South Seattle under investigation

Seattle Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on 34th Ave. S near S Charlestown Street, next to the Mt. Baker Safeway.

Once on scene, officers located a 22-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of a building.

The man was provided aid by first responders and taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He later died in the hospital.

The scene is still closed off for investigation. Broken glass and evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting, and no suspect has been identified yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

