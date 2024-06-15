Seattle Police investigating afternoon shootout between cars near park

Seattle Police are investigating a shootout between two cars that happened right next to a West Seattle park on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to Walnut Avenue SW and SW Forest Street at 12:28 p.m. to reports of a shooting. The area borders the Hiawatha Playfield, a city park that features a community center, wading pool, and several fields and courts.

Police say it appeared that two black sedans traveling southbound on Walnut Ave. were firing rounds at each other.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings on the street, however no property damage or victims were found at the scene.

Police were unable to locate any suspects. Anyone with information should contact SPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

