Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Seattle urgent care

King County health officials are warning the public of possible measles exposure at a West Seattle urgent care clinic.

On Friday, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Friday that it was investigating a confirmed measles case in a child with possible exposures at Franciscan Urgent Care's West Seattle location.

The health department said the child was there on June 10, and anyone who was at the clinic during that time may have been exposed to measles.

Officials said the child was not vaccinated, and the infection was likely connected to traveling outside the country.

Public Health said the infected child was at the facility when they were infectious but before being diagnosed with measles. The time includes the period when the child was at the clinic and two hours later.

Here are details of the time and location of possible exposure to measles:

Date: June 10, 2024

Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Franciscan Urgent Care-West Seattle 4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Suite 110, Seattle, WA, 98116

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious with measles leaves the area.

Anyone who was at the location during the time frame, will most likely become sick between June 17-July 21. And people who are immuno-compromised may take longer to experience symptoms.

"Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been," said Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected. Talk to your doctor about vaccinations and other recommendations to prevent infection during your travel."

