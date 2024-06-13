Kent man arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser

Police in Kent arrested a man who stole a car and intentionally rammed a police cruiser while attempting to evade capture earlier this week.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) reported that on Monday afternoon, an officer noticed a stolen vehicle on SE Kent-Kangley Rd. As the officer turned around to pursue, the suspects drove into a nearby parking lot to hide among other parked cars.

The officer located the stolen car, stopped behind it, and activated the police lights. Observing three occupants inside, the officer then requested backup and placed a tire deflation device under the suspect's rear tire to prevent escape.

The driver, a 29-year-old Kent man, reversed the car sharply, colliding with the police cruiser and another parked car. Despite a deflated tire, he continued driving in reverse, narrowly missing a pedestrian before reentering the road.

Shortly after, a homeowner called 911 to report that a car had crashed into his yard, and the three occupants got out and took off running.

Responding officers, aided by a K9 unit and the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter, quickly established a perimeter. The suspects were soon found running toward a wooded area near the YMCA, and police apprehended them.

The two female passengers, aged 32 and 33 from SeaTac and Federal Way, surrendered to the police. The suspect driver tried to run away, but eventually, he got tired and also surrendered.

According to KPD, the man was arrested without further incident and booked into the King County Jail. He faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of hit-and-run, malicious mischief, felony eluding, reckless driving, and vehicular assault.

The female suspects were charged with obstructing.

