Seattle community honors teen victim as city leaders urge swift action on gun violence

The community came together Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park to honor the memory of a 17-year-old who was tragically killed in a shooting at Garfield High School.

The loss of this young life has prompted critical conversations about long-term solutions to gun violence, while nonprofit organizations are taking immediate action by distributing gun lock boxes.

Paul Patu, who has lost teens he personally knew to gun violence, emphasized the importance of community support in preventing such tragedies.

"Children that are not embraced by the village will burn it down just to feel its warmth. We have a lot of young people in our community that don’t feel embraced," Patu said.

The grief felt by the community underscores the painful reality that no parent should ever have to bury their child. This sentiment was particularly poignant as today marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day when the community reflects on past losses and the long journey ahead to find effective solutions.

The urgency to act is palpable. As City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth noted, "We're really feeling the brunt of it in the Central District."

Councilmember Hollingsworth has expressed deep condolences and emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to the city's gun violence epidemic. He highlighted the pressing issue of gun prevalence on Seattle's streets and the necessity for increased youth engagement.

"There's too many guns on our street. We need more afterschool activities for our kids. We also ensure that there's accountability for them as well," Hollingsworth said.

Acknowledging the complexity of the problem, Hollingsworth noted, "There's a whole bunch of things that go into this epidemic that we're experiencing right now."

The councilmember called for immediate and coordinated action.

"If anything, it gives us a sense of urgency that we have to move quicker, that we have to allocate all resources, all hands on deck," she urged.

Reflecting on the changing nature of community conflicts, Hollingsworth shared a personal perspective.

"I grew up in a much more forgiving community. Got in a fight, a fistfight. Now people are pulling out guns and it's a little bit more shocking and real, and people are killing each other."

The distribution of thousands of free gun lock boxes is one step among many aimed at curbing violence.

"If you are an owner of a gun, you should be a responsible owner of a gun," Patu said.

Statistics show that most gun-related crimes involve firearms stolen from cars and homes. The gun lock box initiative is a practical measure to address this issue, but city leaders recognize that more comprehensive solutions are needed.

"We're at the point in our city that everything is on the table," Patu, Co-Founder of Urban Family said.

Seattle City Mayor Bruce Harrell is doubling down on his commitment to addressing gun violence and supporting affected communities. Raising awareness and turning it into meaningful policy change remains a priority.

Mayor Harrell stressed the importance of redefining gun culture and enacting meaningful policy changes.

"We can’t solve it by police alone. What I tell the youth is to keep the hope," Harrell said.

