Sue Rahr, Seattle's interim police chief, addresses Garfield High shooting

A 17-year-old Garfield High School student was seriously wounded in a shooting in the school's parking lot during lunchtime on Thursday, according to authorities.

Just hours later, Seattle Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr and Mayor Bruce Harrell held a news conference about gun violence.

"There are too many guns out there," Rahr said. " We've got to figure out a way to get on top of that, we've got to work together."

"We have too many guns on our streets," said Harrell. "When I ask for increased patrols, it is not to over police, it is to protect, it is to develop a bond with the community."

The student was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported to be in serious condition later in the afternoon, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg confirmed.

The shooting led to a temporary lockdown at Garfield and prompted shelter-in-place orders at two adjacent schools while law enforcement responded to the emergency. Students were finally released on a staggered schedule.

Seattle Police took to the social media platform X to announce, at about 12:45 p.m., their investigation into a shooting at a location that corresponded with Garfield High School. The officers at the scene discovered a boy who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators shared that the violence erupted after the 17-year-old attempted to intervene in a dispute between the suspect and another individual. Deputy Chief Eric Barden stated that the suspect, after the victim walked away, approached him and carried out the shooting.

The suspect, described as a high school-aged male, fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities have not confirmed whether he is a student at Garfield High School.

In light of this incident, Seattle's Mayor Bruce Harrell and Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr of the Seattle Police Department have called for community support in efforts to tackle the problem of youths with firearms.

The investigation continues, with detectives gathering evidence and seeking information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect. Community members with any knowledge related to the shooting have been encouraged to come forward and assist in the effort to ensure the safety of Seattle's youth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.