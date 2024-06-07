17-year-old shot, killed at Seattle's Garfield High identified

The 17-year-old student who was fatally shot in the parking lot of Seattle's Garfield High School Thursday has been identified as Amarr Murphy-Paine.

The Garfield Bulldog football team posted a tribute to Murphy-Paine on it's Facebook page on Friday.

The Garfield Bulldogs football team posted a tribute to a student who was shot and killed in a parking lot on June 6, 2024. (Posted on Facebook by Garfield Bulldogs football team)

A memorial with flowers and signs now sits at the steps near the school where he was shot and killed. Several people were seen praying at the scene Friday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A memorial is placed at the steps where Amarr Murphy-Paine was shot and killed on June 6, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The tragic incident unfolded during lunchtime on Thursday when Murphy-Paine was reportedly trying to break up an altercation between the suspected shooter and another individual.

According to Deputy Chief Eric Barden, after attempting to intervene, Murphy-Paine walked away, only to be approached and shot multiple times by the suspect.

Following the shooting, which occurred around 12:45 p.m., police responded to the scene, where they discovered the student with serious injuries. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and underwent surgery but succumbed to his wounds.

In the wake of the violence, Garfield High School was placed on lockdown, and two neighboring schools enacted shelter-in-place orders as a precaution. School was canceled Friday and Monday; classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, June 11.

Police have described the suspect as a male of high school age, who fled the location and has yet to be apprehended. It remains uncertain whether the suspect is a student at the school.

Surveillance camera near Garfield High School captured the moment a teenager was shot. (Surveillance image provided to FOX 13 Seattle)

The incident marked the second act of gun violence associated with the school this year; a student was shot in the leg outside Garfield High while waiting at a bus stop in March.

In response to the shooting, Mayor Bruce Harrell underscored the distressing impact of such events on young people, stating at a press conference, "I can’t use the word ‘trauma’ enough to describe what our children are going through. Our kids deserve better."

Sue Rahr, the interim police chief, assured the community that the Seattle Police Department is dedicated to increasing its efforts to ensure the safety of students and local residents in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as they search for the suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crime tip line immediately at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Docs: Armed man thought teens were about to rob Renton business before deadly shooting; teens weren't armed

Maple Valley daycare shut down after employing child molester

WA schools superintendent responds to new 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 women and dumping their bodies in Washington, Oregon

Witness of alleged Seattle PD use-of-force incident calling for accountability

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.