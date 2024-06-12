3 Seattle beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Seattle Parks and Recreation is asking the public to stay out of the waters of three beaches throughout the city.

On Wednesday, the department said Madrona, Matthews and Madison beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

A warning advisory has been issued for Golden Gardens Beach also because of the high bacteria levels.

The department said it received recommendations from the King County Public Health, which tested the waters for bacteria.

According to the health department, the bacteria the department tested for is a harmless type that is found in fecal matter of all warm-blooded animals like people, dogs, cows, geese and ducks.

King County Public Health uses the results to predict the chance that people will get sick from germs that might be in the water. The department said it tests for one type of bacteria that is easy to measure and is commonly used to predict the risk of getting sick from swimming.

On the King County Public Health's website, there is a list of beaches and their current status.

