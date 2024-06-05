Witnesses, driver who left scene sought of deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to Sunday's deadly I-5 crash near the West Seattle Bridge.

At 4 a.m. June 2, troopers responded to a 911 call from a person reporting that her friend was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a green 1996 Toyota Corolla was driving down the ramp from the bridge to I-5 when it hit the barrier and stopped in one of the lanes. Four people inside the car got out of the car.

Shortly after, a motorhome traveling on I-5 couldn't move over as it passed the Toyota, and the passenger side mirror hit one of the people who got out the car in the head. She was pulled out of the roadway and placed in front of the Toyota.

Troopers said a driver in an AMR vehicle saw the scene, pulled over behind the Toyota and activated the emergency lights.

As the AMR employee treated the person that was hit by the mirror, the employee saw another car driving towards them. The employee and the Toyota passengers jumped out of the way as the car struck the AMR vehicle.

Troopers said the AMR vehicle pushed the Toyota out of the which trapped the injured pedestrian underneath it.

When Seattle Fire crews arrived at the scene, they declared the injured person dead at the scene.

The driver that struck the AMR vehicle showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a WSP report.

As detectives investigated, the driver of the Toyota left the scene before troopers arrived. The other passengers only knew the person as "Tae" and had no idea where she went.

Anyone who may know who or where "Tae" is or has information on the crash is asked to email Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

