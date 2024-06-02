Vehicular homicide investigation underway after major I-5 crash

A person who got out of a disabled vehicle was struck by a motorhome around 4 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-5 at the West Seattle Bridge

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), an AMR ambulance stopped to help and was then struck by another vehicle and pushed into the original disabled vehicle.

Troopers said they arrested the driver of the second crash for investigation of vehicular homicide and suspected impairment.

Around 9:15 a.m., all southbound I-5 lanes at the West Seattle Bridge reopened. There was previously a 1.5-mile backup extending to the I-90 interchange.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

