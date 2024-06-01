Deputies shut down street takeover at Frederickson warehouse, multiple arrests made

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies arrested multiple people after shutting down a large street racing event at a warehouse in Frederickson.

The meetup happened on Sunday, May 26, and was located near 176th St. E and 51st Ave. E.

There were reportedly over 100 vehicles at the warehouse lot, with drivers doing burnouts, racing, drinking and other "street racer-type" activities, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

via Pierce County Sheriff's Office FB

Deputies say South Sound 911 Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. from the event's organizer, asking for help because the meetup was getting out of hand. When a patrol sergeant called the organizer back and asked if he had permission to hold an event at the warehouse, he admitted he did not.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department then requested assistance from other agencies to help disperse the crowd.

As vehicles left the area, deputies pulled over and arrested multiple drivers who were allegedly driving recklessly and doing burnouts.

Deputies impounded several vehicles, and the reckless drivers were later booked into Pierce County Jail. Deputies also seized a drone that was flying near them as they were arresting a man for reckless driving.

The Sheriff's Department added that while the new police pursuit laws take effect in Washington next week, reckless driving has only added to the record highs of fatalities on state roadways.

