Tacoma teacher, pastor accused of child molestation back in jail after bail violation: docs

A Pierce County elementary teacher and pastor accused of sexually molesting children is back in jail after he allegedly violated the conditions of his release after posting bail.

Back in April, 34-year-old Evergreen Elementary School teacher Jordan Henderson was arrested for nine counts of child molestation. Three alleged victims were his own students.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) reported that on February 26, a student alerted deputies to an alleged incident at the school, accusing a teacher of molestation or groping. Detectives from the sheriff's office began an investigation immediately after the accusation was made.

According to court documents, the abuse allegedly took place over the course of the last two school years, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 while the survivors were in fourth and fifth grades. The survivor's attorney, Kevin Hastings, expressed concerns about the handling of such matters, suggesting that sometimes, warning signs are not given due attention.

He's accused of rubbing children's backs, things, behinds and genitals. Court documents say the "brave little girls called Henderson out for the assaults."

Henderson took advantage of his role as an educator, lying to the children and saying "touching was normal." He also told the kids "not to tell anyone."

The victims reported that sexual assaults would happen daily and even interfere with class. One girl stated if she spoke up, Henderson would punish her.

Henderson posted his $100,000 bail on April 20 and was sent home on electronic home monitoring (an ankle bracelet).

As a condition of his release, Henderson was ordered to have no contact with children, except for his own biological kids, and was not allowed to attend church. He is allowed to practice religion but not congregate.

On May 12, it was brought to the court's attention that he violated those orders.

According to new court documents obtained by FOX 13, a neighbor called Pierce County deputies on May 10 to anonymously report that Henderson was hosting numerous parties at his residence and was believed to be preaching out of his home. She said she was aware of his charges and the restrictions, and said she saw multiple juveniles and adults come and go from his home– young people who were not his children.

The neighbor also reported that the day before, she was walking her dog on their street when she saw Henderson doing yard work. A four or five year-old girl walked toward his house and Henderson said something to the effect of, "oh my God, there she is in a cute little skirt." The neighbor also confirmed that this was not his child.

Investigators say they also found additional pornography on his devices – it's unclear if it was child pornography, but he was banned from using internet-accessible devices.

Henderson was re-arrested at the end of the month, and his bail was increased from $100,000 to $750,000.

