TSA finds 3 handguns, 1 grenade in 1 day at SEA Airport

TSA agents seized three loaded handguns and an inert grenade in a single day at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says officers had a busier Memorial Day weekend than in 2023, screening 224,000 passengers during the four-day stretch. Even though the weekend is over, officers seized several weapons during what appeared to be an average day at Sea-Tac.

At 5:15 a.m., officers discovered a loaded Glock handgun in a man's carry-on bag. He had a ticket to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Another loaded firearm was found at 8:30 a.m. in a man's carry-on bag; his destination was Spokane International Airport.

The last loaded gun was found in a woman's carry-on bag at 10:20 p.m., as she was en route to San Antonio International Airport.

Agents also discovered a grenade in a traveler's carry-on bag that same day. A TSA explosives specialist was called in to check, and determined the grenade was inert.

"Yesterday’s firearm discoveries at SEA bring the total number in the month of May to seven. Let this statistic prompt all travelers to recommit to ensuring that our carry-on luggage is free of

prohibited items, whether it is firearms, ammunition, grenades or other items not allowed in the cabin of the aircraft," said TSA Director for Washington, Greg Hawko. "I remain grateful for all TSA officers who are committed to their security mission and work tirelessly to protect the traveling public from potential threats."

According to TSA, all four travelers were allowed to continue on their way to their destinations. In each instance, TSA said they notified Port of Seattle Police, who makes the ultimate decision about what happened to the firearms and travelers.

