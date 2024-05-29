Heavy plume of smoke visible in Seattle after houseboats catch fire on Lake Union

Seattle fire crews put out a fire that burned two houseboats docked at a Lake Union marina Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1800 block Westlake Avenue North before 2 p.m.

According to the fire department, the fire may have involved two boats and extended to a building nearby.

The fire could be seen from FOX 13's Lake Union camera.

After 2:15 p.m., crews had the fire under control.

Crews searched the building and two boats, and they were all clear.

No people were harmed but officials said they believed a dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sue Rahr appointed as Interim Seattle Police Chief; Adrian Diaz out

Seattle Public Schools proposal to close 20 elementary schools prompts boos from parents

Lawsuit filed against Snohomish County sheriff's deputies who shot and killed dog, shot owner multiple times

Unlicensed driver charged with homicide in Seattle taxi crash

Tacoma homeowner fights back when would-be burglar tries to break in

Seattle Pride Month: Your ultimate 2024 guide

Seattle weather: Convergence zone and rainy weather Wednesday

Des Moines teen missing for over a year, last believed to be in Mexico

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.