Des Moines teen missing for over a year, last believed to be in Mexico

A road trip to Mexico that began in March 2023 left the family of Shelbie Dwyer in a prolonged state of distress.

Shelbie, now 18, hasn't been heard from by any family members in over a year. The FBI has now taken over the investigation, hoping to bring her back home safely.

Shelbie departed for Tijuana, Mexico, with a trusted friend, maintaining regular contact with her family initially. However, the last communication from her was on March 29, 2023, when she was in Guamuchil, Sinaloa. The area was under a travel advisory at the time, with the Department of State warning against travel due to widespread crime and kidnappings.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Shelbie Dwyer ((Courtesy of Dwyer family))

The teen’s parents reported her missing shortly after her disappearance.

After 14 months with no leads, the FBI stepped in to assist local authorities with the search. Supervisory Special Agent Steve Vienneau expressed concerns regarding her whereabouts, noting the frequent travel advisories for Americans in the region.

"Certainly, we have concerns about where she went missing, as we know that the State Department often issues travel advisories for Americans, cautioning travel there," Vienneau said.

It's unclear who Shelbie might have left with, and while she is legally an adult, her age still places her in a vulnerable position. Sinaloa is not typically a hot destination as it is notorious for criminal organizations, like the Sinaloa Cartel, operating there.

The FBI, in collaboration with Mexican authorities, is working diligently to spread awareness and gather information that could lead to her safe return. A $5,000 reward has been announced for any information leading to Shelbie's whereabouts.

Shelbie’s mother urges anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward in the hopes of reuniting with her daughter.

