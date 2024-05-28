Search turns to recovery mission for boater missing in Lake Washington

Police are investigating after a woman boating in Lake Washington went into the water on Memorial Day and never surfaced.

At 10:11 p.m. on Monday, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced that crews were responding to reports of a person in distress in the water near Martha Washington Park.

Crews spoke to the boat operator, who reported that the woman, in her mid-20s, left the boat and went into the water at around 9:30 p.m. The boat operator said they searched the area, but could not find her.

Approximately two hours later, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced that Harbor Patrol units were leading the search and rescue operation.

The SFD reports that rescue crews, equipped with a fireboat, jet skis, and assistance from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, searched the area. Despite these efforts, the woman was not located.

By 11:15 p.m., the scene was turned over to SPD while SFD crews returned to service.

The U.S. Coast Guard informed FOX 13 that the operation appears to have transitioned from rescue to recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

