Here's the 2024 average school teacher salary in Washington state

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, governors are advocating for higher salaries, bonuses, and additional benefits to support educators. Despite these efforts, teacher salaries remain behind those of other college-educated professionals, widening the "teacher pay penalty."

In Washington state, where the average teacher salary stands at $86,804, the contrast to national figures is noteworthy. The National Education Association (NEA), the country's largest teachers union, reported in April 2024 that average teacher pay nationwide has not kept pace with inflation over the last decade.

Teachers' wages, when adjusted for inflation, have decreased by an average of 5% compared to what they made 10 years prior.

Across the United States, the average starting salary for teachers in 2024 was $44,530, with the overall average teacher salary reaching $69,544, as reported by the NEA.

As the gap between teacher wages and the earnings of other professionals with a college education widens, education systems are increasingly challenged to attract and retain qualified teachers. Washington’s comparative salary figures highlight a diverging trend from the national difficulties with educator compensation.

States with highest average teacher salary:

California ($95,160)

New York ($92,696)

Massachusetts ($92,307)

Washington ($86,804)

District of Columbia ($84,882)

States with lowest average teacher salary:

West Virginia ($52,870)

Florida ($53,098)

South Dakota ($53,153)

Mississippi ($53,354)

Missouri ($53,999)

