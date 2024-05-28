Woman shot while defending herself in attempted robbery at Auburn Walmart

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Walmart in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery inside the parking lot.

Authorities say the 53-year-old victim was sitting in her car overnight when two people approached her with guns, demanding her property. She then pulled out her own gun and shot at them.

The suspects shot back, injuring her.

When the police arrived, they found the victim and treated her at the scene. Though she is suffering from a single gunshot wound, she is expected to be okay.

The APD says a K9 track was initiated, and two suspects were located and brought into custody.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.