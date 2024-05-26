‘They told him to put his hands up’: Neighbors react to fatal Auburn officer involved shooting

The apartment unit where a man reportedly shot at SWAT team members Friday during a "high-risk" eviction notice was boarded up. Bullet holes could still be seen in the windows and side of the building.

"It’s scary," said Angela Fenske. "That amount of gunfire, it was a lot."

Fenske works across from the apartment complex on Auburn Way South where the incident took place.

"I was sitting at my desk when I heard the gunshots," she said.

As FOX 13 has reported, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. when deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and Auburn Police responded to the complex located near the downtown Safeway to "serve a high-risk civil eviction order," according to the Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT).

"Within minutes of arriving at the location, deputies made contact, which led to them utilizing deadly force," the VIIT said in a press release about the deadly shooting.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We heard them over the loudspeaker," said Fenske. "They called his name and told him to put up his hands and not to reach for his weapon."

Fenske and coworkers told FOX 13 they heard shots being fired after the SWAT team made an announcement out of an armored vehicle.

The six deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

"We live in a world where nobody knows their neighbors anymore and that’s just becoming more and more dangerous," said Fenske.

The King County Coroner is expected to release the name of the man killed in the coming days.

