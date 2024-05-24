Seattle police assistant chief under investigation, on administrative leave

article

Seattle Police Department's Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis is on administrative leave while the Office of Police Accountability conducts a preliminary investigation into a complaint.

SPD's public affairs unit confirmed the news to FOX 13 Seattle, stating: "We can confirm Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis has been put on administrative leave. Please refer any further questions to OPA."

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) has acknowledged the receipt of a complaint against Assistant Chief Davis and has initiated a preliminary review of the case. According to the protocols described by the OPA, the process from here includes collecting background information before the Director of OPA proceeds with a classification of the case.

Davis is listed on SPD's command staff page as the assistant chief of special operations. He is one of five assistant chiefs on the force.

Davis' bio says he joined SPD in 1999 working assignments on patrol. In 2014, he was promoted to sergeant and spent three years as an investigator with the OPA.

In 2020, Davis became an acting lieutenant in charge of operations at the Special Operations Center in response to large scale demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

Davis was again promoted in 2023 to his current role in which he oversees SWAT, Hostage Negotiations Team, Arson/Bomb Squad, Harbor Unit and the Canine Unit.

During this classification stage of the investigation, the OPA Director will decide if the concerns raised against the assistant chief warrant a direct address by the employee’s supervisor or necessitate a full investigation. The department has indicated that this procedural step is expected to be completed within a 30-day period.

The investigation comes as at least seven officers have come forward, alleging multiple cases of discrimination and retaliation against women and people of color on the force.

Two of the people making the claims against Chief Adrian Diaz are high-ranking police veterans, but the chief's supporters say the officers are twisting the facts because they are out to get the chief.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell hired a firm to investigate the claims earlier this month.

