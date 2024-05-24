Seattle weather: Memorial Day weekend starts cool, ends warm

Rain showers and cooler temperatures will return to Western Washington Friday through Sunday, before a nice warmup to end the Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average for this time of year with scattered on and off showers Friday.

A map of Western Washington showing the expected high temperatures Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Memorial Day weekend will start cool and showery, but Monday looks fantastic with highs soaring to 70 degrees.

Showers Friday and Saturday, but sunnier and warmer conditions for Memorial Day in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Around the United States, temperatures will be very warm for the holiday weekend, especially on the east coast and in the southwest.

A map showing the high temperatures expected Friday around the country. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will be monitoring a chance for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes through the Midwest and Great Plains Friday and Saturday.

A map of the USA showing the places with the strongest probability of seeing severe thunderstorms Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map of the USA showing the places with the strongest probability of seeing severe thunderstorms Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back in the Pacific Northwest, a cooler showery pattern will persist starting Tuesday of next week. Temps will remain in the low to mid 60s through the extended period.