Drivers forced to replace tires after man vandalizes cars in South Seattle neighborhood

Drivers in South Seattle’s Dunlap neighborhood are still estimating the cost of repairs after a man was caught on camera slashing the tires of multiple vehicles.

According to victims, the man responsible was seen slashing tires late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

"Every time this happens it’s a huge hassle for neighbors," said one man who woke up to see his car vandalized.

The victim lives in the 7000 block of 42nd Street S. He asked not to be identified for safety purposes.

He told FOX 13 he didn’t realize his tires were flat until he got in the vehicle.

"I saw the low pressure light go on," he said. "It was cold that morning so I thought it was normal. Then I felt it wobble."

The vandalism repairs came at an expense.

"It wasn’t cheap," he said. "It cost me $600."

Neighbors told FOX 13 they filed police reports and have been busy filing claims.

"He hit a lot of cars in the surrounding area," said John Viegs. "I had two of my tires slashed. It was scary because I was in the car with my wife on the way to the hospital and had to turn around. It was a safety hazard."

Now, Seattle Police and neighbors are working to identify the person responsible.

"We just want him off the streets," said Viegs. "I don’t feel comfortable going out at night. If he can slash a tire he can slash a person."

In the process of gathering information for this story, FOX 13 learned of similar acts of vandalism on 44th Street S. near Rainier. People in Columbia City also reported slashed tires. Right now, it’s unclear if the cases are related.

People in the areas impacted are asked to review their home surveillance video from late Thursday into Friday.

Anyone with information should call Seattle Police on their non-emergency line. That number is (206) 625-5011. You can also fill out an online police report.

