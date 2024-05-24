King County deputies involved in downtown Auburn shooting

Multiple King County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting in downtown Auburn on Friday, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The King County Sheriff's Office posted on X at 1:37 p.m. stating King County deputies were involved in a shooting, and the Valley Independent Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

The shooting happened on Friday morning near Auburn Way South and East Main Street. Northbound Auburn Way remains blocked between 2nd St. SE and E. Main Street. Southbound lanes have reopened.

It's currently unknown if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting. FOX 13 Seattle is waiting to learn more from police.

via City of Auburn

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

