Woman killed in Seattle crash involving taxi, truck

A woman in her 70s has died and two other women her age were sent to the hospital after a truck crashed into the taxi they were riding in.

The crash occurred just before noon on May 22 at Fourth Ave South and Washington Street in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Multiple people had to be extricated from the taxi.

The taxi driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The three women were taken to Harborview Medical Center, but one died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries. He was arrested for vehicular homicide.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not specified if they believe the driver was under the influence or distracted.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story.

