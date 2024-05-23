Bus crashes off bridge in Aberdeen near Wishkah River

A public transit bus crashed off the side of a bridge in Aberdeen Wednesday afternoon, coming to a rest right next to a river.

The crash happened on the Wishkah Street Bridge, near the Burger King at 620 E Heron Street.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the bus possibly had a medical emergency, which is likely what caused the crash.

Photos of the crash show the Grays Harbor Transit Bus stopped at a downward angle after it went through a barrier on the left side of the one-way bridge.

Aberdeen Police shut down traffic near the bridge for several hours as crews worked to remove the bus, causing some severe backups.

Aberdeen Police and Fire did not report any serious injuries stemming from the crash.

